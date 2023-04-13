Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.58. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

