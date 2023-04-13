SVB Securities Lowers 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $13.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

FDMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

