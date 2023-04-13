Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Shares Up 1.8%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 52,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 18,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Swire Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.