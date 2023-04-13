Taglich Brothers Weighs in on BioSig Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioSig Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

BSGM stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

