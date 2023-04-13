Taglich Brothers Weighs in on BioSig Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioSig Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
