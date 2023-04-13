Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 6.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $72,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

