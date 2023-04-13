Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 555,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $163.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,748. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

