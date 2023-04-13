TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$31.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.94 and a one year high of C$34.13.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

About TELUS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.