Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 697,211 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

