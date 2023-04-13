Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 697,211 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
