Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

