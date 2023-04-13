Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.95 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $20.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,219,657 coins and its circulating supply is 933,960,562 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.