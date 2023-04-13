Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 13,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 33,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thai Beverage Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

