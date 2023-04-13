The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Reduced by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $328.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

