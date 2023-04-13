The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $460.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $470.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.13.

NYSE GS opened at $330.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

