The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price to $128.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $98.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

