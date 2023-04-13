The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

