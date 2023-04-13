The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Trading Up 2.9%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

