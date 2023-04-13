Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $587.45. 292,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,513. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $561.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

