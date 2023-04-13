thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €6.98 ($7.58) and last traded at €6.85 ($7.45). 3,728,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.77 ($7.35).

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.80 and its 200-day moving average is €6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

