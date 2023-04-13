Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at Credit Suisse Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWMIF. National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWMIF stock remained flat at $0.66 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,600. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. is a Western Canadian midstream company, engaged in the provision of natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. It also operates core processing plants in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

