Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 9,199 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 9,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $26,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,816,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,316.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 1,934 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $5,492.56.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $55,149.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $237,205.50.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 101,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,269. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

