Traders Purchase High Volume of scPharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,913% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SCPH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 569,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,065. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $364.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.20.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

