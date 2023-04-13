Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 49,790 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $674,723.63.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock remained flat at $25.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 206,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

