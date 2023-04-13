Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.91

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 145626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 138,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

