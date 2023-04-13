Triumph Capital Management Acquires 601 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

