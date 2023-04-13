Triumph Capital Management Invests $8.68 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

