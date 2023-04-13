Triumph Capital Management Purchases 26,788 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 351.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.