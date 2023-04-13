Triumph Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

