TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0650

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $233.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009256 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003687 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004606 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001476 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,842,600,041 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
