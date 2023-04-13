Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.31.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
