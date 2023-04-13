Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,072,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

