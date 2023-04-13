Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,830 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $289.05. 74,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,483. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.