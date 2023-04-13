Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,455 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 342.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $214.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,929. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

