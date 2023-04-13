Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $9.52 on Thursday, reaching $330.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

