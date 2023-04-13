Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $328.17. 202,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $328.44. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

