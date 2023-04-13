Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 245,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,649. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

