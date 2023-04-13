Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.03. 1,155,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

