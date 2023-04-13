Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $829.83. 79,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,189. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

