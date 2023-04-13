Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

NYSE C traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,452,029. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

