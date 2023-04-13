UBS Group Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Neutral

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of JD stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in JD.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

