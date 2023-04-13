Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACES traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 3,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,270. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

