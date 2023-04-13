Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $69.93. 755,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,341. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

