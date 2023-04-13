Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 32,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,594. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.