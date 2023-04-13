Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 156.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Digi International Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

DGII traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,981. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

