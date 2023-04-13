Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $197.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,618. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

