Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.70. 915,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

