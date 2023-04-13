Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $197.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,618. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

