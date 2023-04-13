Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $91.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00020362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003311 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9368547 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $83,050,445.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.