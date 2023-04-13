Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.20 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00020393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $92.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.9368547 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $83,050,445.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

