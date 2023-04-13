United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

