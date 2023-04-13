United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 87,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,740. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

